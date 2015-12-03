TORONTO Dec 3 Canada's main stock index fell 1 percent on Thursday, hurt by losses among the big banks that reported earnings this week as investors broadly recoiled after minimal European Central Bank policy easing.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 139.15 points, or 1.03 percent, at 13,324.67. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)