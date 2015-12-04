TORONTO Dec 4 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as strength in gold stocks and financials offset a drop in energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 34.10 points, or 0.26 percent, at 13,358.77, with seven of the index's 10 main groups in positive territory. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)