U.S. Senate votes to proceed with confirmation vote on SEC nominee
WASHINGTON, May 1 The U.S. Senate took a procedural vote on Monday to clear the way for confirming Jay Clayton as the next head of the Securities and Exchange Commission.
TORONTO Dec 8 Canada's main stock index saw its lowest close since October 2013 on Tuesday as the oil price shock weighed on sentiment.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 120.36 points, or 0.92 percent, at 12,922.47. Financial stocks fell 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
May 1 Agrium Inc , the world's biggest farm retailer, reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Monday, helped by higher selling prices for potash.