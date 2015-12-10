BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment worth T$1.4 bln
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.4 billion ($46.48 million) from TEL FSI Inc, Applied Materials South East Asia Pte. Ltd. Taiwan Branch (Singapore)
TORONTO Dec 10 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as energy stocks benefited from bargain hunting, while the information technology group also outperformed.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 79.00 points, or 0.61 percent, at 13,016.59. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Says it orders machinery equipment worth T$1.4 billion ($46.48 million) from TEL FSI Inc, Applied Materials South East Asia Pte. Ltd. Taiwan Branch (Singapore)
* Nordic American Tanker Ltd- average daily time charter equivalents earned for Q1 $22,700 per day per vessel versus previous quarter of $21,600 per day/vessel