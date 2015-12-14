TORONTO Dec 14 Canada's main stock index extended recent losses on Monday, falling to its lowest in more than two years as gold miners plunged and energy stocks also weighed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 94.46 points, or 0.74 percent, at 12,695.49, including a nearly 5 percent loss for the materials group. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)