TORONTO Dec 15 Canada's main stock index bounded higher off 2013 lows on Tuesday, helped by big gains in the energy sector as crude oil halted a slide to 11-year lows and shares in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc surged 16 percent.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 224.12 points, or 1.77 percent, at 12,919.61. All 10 main groups gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by David Gregorio)