TORONTO Dec 22 Canada's main stock index gained on Tuesday as industrial, telecom and resource stocks edged higher, offsetting a subdued performance from some of the country's biggest banks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 48.48 points, or 0.37 percent, at 13,082.86. Nine of its 10 main sectors rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chris Reese)