TORONTO Dec 24 Canada's main stock index ended slightly higher in a shortened session on Thursday in a broad but shallow rally offset by a slip in energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 24.89 points, or 0.19 percent, at 13,309.80 in low volumes. The exchange will be closed on Friday and Monday. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Andrew Hay)