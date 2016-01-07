TORONTO Jan 7 Canada's main stock index fell more than 2 percent on Thursday, as tumult in China spooked investors and energy stocks weighed heavily as crude prices stuck under $34 a barrel.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 278.59 points, or 2.19 percent, at 12,448.21. Its energy stocks fell 4.2 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)