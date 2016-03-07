PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO, March 7 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday to a three-month high as mining and energy stocks gained on the back of higher oil and gold prices, while industrial and financial sector stocks also rallied.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 171.10 points, or 1.29 percent, at 13,383.60. All 10 of the index's main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)
May 17 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Announced sustained positive clinical results from Fantom II clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: