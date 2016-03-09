TORONTO, March 9 Canada's main stock index gained on Wednesday, with bank and energy stocks up as the Bank of Canada held rates steady and oil prices rose, while Valeant shares jumped after the drugmaker added an activist investor to its board.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 81.85 points, or 0.61 percent, at 13,392.90. Nine of its 10 main sectors ended higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)