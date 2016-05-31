TORONTO May 31 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Tuesday as financial stocks retreated after one of the country's major banks reported results that missed estimates, while higher oil helped support energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 20.89 points, or 0.15 percent, at 14,065.78. Six of the index's 10 main industry groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)