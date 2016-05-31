BRIEF-Lion Biotechnologies says first patient dosed in 2nd cohort of ln-144 phase 2 trial for metastatic melanoma
* Lion Biotechnologies announces first patient dosed in second cohort of ln-144 phase 2 trial for metastatic melanoma
TORONTO May 31 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Tuesday as financial stocks retreated after one of the country's major banks reported results that missed estimates, while higher oil helped support energy stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed down 20.89 points, or 0.15 percent, at 14,065.78. Six of the index's 10 main industry groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)
* Concord Medical announces the acquisition of Shanghai Promed Cancer Center, Llc