CANADA STOCKS-TSX slides as banks and energy firms reverse gains
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday as bank and energy shares, pinched by housing market jitters and lower oil prices, weighed on the market.
TORONTO, June 1 Canada's main stock index pared most of its losses on Wednesday as financials turned higher, while energy stocks retreated ahead of an oil producers meeting on Thursday.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 2.09 points, or 0.01 percent, at 14,063.69. Five of the index's 10 main groups were lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chris Reese)
