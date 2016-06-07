TORONTO, June 7 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Tuesday, extending a rally to highs last seen in August as energy stocks notched significant gains along with buoyant crude oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 89.45 points, or 0.63 percent, at 14,365.61. Seven of its 10 main sectors rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)