TORONTO, June 13 Canada's benchmark stock index fell to a nearly three-week low on Monday as global jitters about whether Britain will vote to leave the European Union weighed, but losses were restrained by gains for mining and energy stocks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 43.66 points, or 0.31 percent, at 13,993.88. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)