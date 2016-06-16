BRIEF-Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
TORONTO, June 16 Canada's benchmark stock index ended lower on Thursday, weighed down by resources stocks as commodity prices fell, with gold turning lower following the suspension of campaigning for Britain's European Union referendum after a lawmaker was shot dead.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 41.04 points, or 0.29 percent, at 13,882.41. Six of its 10 main industry groups lost ground. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's former bank agreed to pay $89 million to settle allegations it wrongfully sought payments from a federally insured reverse mortgage program, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.