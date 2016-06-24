TORONTO, June 24 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Friday by the most in four months as financial and energy stocks plunged after Britain voted to leave the European Union, while the resulting market turmoil boosted gold miners as demand for the precious metal surged.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 239.50 points, or 1.69 percent, at 13,891.88. It was slightly lower on the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)