Oil stable on expectations of extended OPEC-led production cut
SINGAPORE, May 15 Oil prices held steady on Monday, supported by expectations that OPEC and Russia have agreed to extend a production cut beyond the first half of this year.
TORONTO, July 19 Canada's benchmark stock index dipped slightly on Tuesday as lower oil prices weighed on resources stocks, offsetting gains for consumer and technology stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 7.79 points, or 0.05 percent, at 14,524.61. Five of the index's 10 main industry groups finished lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)
SINGAPORE, May 15 Oil prices held steady on Monday, supported by expectations that OPEC and Russia have agreed to extend a production cut beyond the first half of this year.
NEW YORK, May 14 Google Inc's self-driving car unit, Waymo, and U.S. rideshare company Lyft Inc have signed a collaboration agreement to bring autonomous vehicle technology into the mainstream, the New York Times reported on Sunday.