TORONTO, July 21 Canada's main stock index rose to a fresh 11-month high on Thursday as mining stocks rallied and after strong earnings reports boosted the shares of Rogers Communications Inc and Encana Corp.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 32.26 points, or 0.22 percent, at 14,565.83. Just four of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Diane Craft)