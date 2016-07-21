BRIEF-RSP Permian says offering of 15 mln shares to give proceeds of about $585 mln
* RSP Permian, Inc. announces pricing of secondary public offering of common stock
TORONTO, July 21 Canada's main stock index rose to a fresh 11-month high on Thursday as mining stocks rallied and after strong earnings reports boosted the shares of Rogers Communications Inc and Encana Corp.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 32.26 points, or 0.22 percent, at 14,565.83. Just four of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Diane Craft)
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.