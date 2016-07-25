BRIEF-Park Electrochemical says John Jamieson appointed president of co's unit Neltec, Inc
* Park Electrochemical Corp. announces appointment of John Jamieson as president of Neltec, Inc. business unit
TORONTO, July 25 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, hurt by sharp losses for some of its largest energy companies as U.S. oil prices hit a three-month low on renewed fears about a global supply glut.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 102.56 points, or 0.70 percent, at 14,498.10. Its energy sector plunged 3.7 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* "Welcomed recommendation by Institutional Shareholder Services" for Arconic shareholders to vote on the blue proxy card Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)