CORRECTED-RPT-Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
TORONTO, July 27 Canada's main stock index ended mildly lower on Wednesday, paring losses after the U.S. Federal Reserve said near-term economic risks had diminished, though a sharp drop in oil prices weighed on energy stocks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 3.46 points, or 0.02 percent, at 14,546.54. Six of its 10 main sectors fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Diane Craft)
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
May 19 Drugmaker Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc on Friday lowered its revenue forecast for the full year to reflect a delay in the launch of its generic asthma drug, after U.S. regulators denied approval citing "major" issues with the application.