TORONTO, July 29 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Friday, as energy stocks recovered with oil prices after a week-long selloff and mining stocks also moved higher as gold hit a three-week high.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 30.02 points, or 0.21 percent, at 14,582.74. It lost 0.1 percent on the week, after four weeks of gains. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)