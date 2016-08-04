TORONTO Aug 4 Canada's main stock index inched to a higher close on Thursday as a bounce in oil prices boosted energy shares, while an earnings miss from Manulife Financial Corp weighed on the insurer.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 16.73 points, or 0.12 percent, at 14,528.78. Seven of its 10 main sectors rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)