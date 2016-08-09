BRIEF-QT Vascular updates on potential transaction with Medtronic
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
TORONTO Aug 9 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Tuesday, its fifth straight rising session and best close in more than a year, as Valeant shares surged 25 percent after the drug maker said it would sell billions of dollars in assets to pay down debt.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 45.61 points, or 0.31 percent, at 14,801.23. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Negotiations in relation to possible transaction(s) involving company's coronary product(s)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21 Demonstrators gathered across Brazil on Sunday to call for the resignation or ouster of President Michel Temer who is implicated in a widening corruption scandal that is undermining his government's fragile efforts to end a historic recession.