TORONTO, Aug 23 Canada's main stock index edged up to a one-week high on Tuesday as better-than-expected earnings for one of the country's major banks supported financials, offsetting losses for the materials group. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 16.58 points, or 0.11 percent at 14,764.77. Just four of the index's 10 main industry groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)