TORONTO Aug 24 Canada's main stock index fell the most in nearly four weeks on Wednesday as lower oil and metal prices weighed on energy and mining stocks, while financials rose after better-than-expected earnings from one of the country's major banks.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 138.53 points, or 0.94 percent, at 14,626.24. Seven of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)