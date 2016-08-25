BRIEF-Nokia and China Huaxin sign definitive agreements on Nokia Shanghai Bell JV
* REG-NOKIA AND CHINA HUAXIN SIGN DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS FOR CREATION OF NEW NOKIA SHANGHAI BELL JOINT VENTURE
TORONTO Aug 25 Canada's main share index edged higher on Thursday as mining stocks pared some recent losses before the start of a global central bankers' gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 4.48 points, or 0.03 percent, at 14,630.72. Six of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Sandra Maler)
TOKYO, May 18 Japanese stocks tumbled to 2-1/2-week lows on Thursday, on worries that allegations against the U.S. President Donald Trump over his interference with a federal investigation would delay his efforts on tax cuts and economic stimulus.