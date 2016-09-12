BRIEF-Cobiz Financial executes second amendment to amended and restated credit deal
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017
TORONTO, Sept 12 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Monday, boosted by a jump in Open Text shares after the software company acquired a rival's assets and by reduced bets on a near-term U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 57.06 points, or 0.39 percent, at 14,597.06. Six of its 10 main sectors rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Executed second amendment to amended and restated credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association effective as of May 13, 2017
MONTREAL/OTTAWA, May 16 The Canadian government unveiled new rules that allow airlines to form joint ventures and guarantee passenger rights on Tuesday, lifting shares of airline stocks.