WRAPUP 5-More disruptions feared from cyber attack; Microsoft slams government secrecy
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
TORONTO Oct 12 Canada's main stock index advanced on Wednesday for the first session in four as a rally in gold mining and other materials stocks offset a drop in energy companies spurred by falling oil prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 69.37 points, or 0.48 percent, at 14,618.97. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol
NEW YORK, May 14 Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg posted a Mother's Day appeal on Sunday for federal and corporate policies to benefit working parents, including a minimum wage increase, mandated paid parental leave and affordable childcare.