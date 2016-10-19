US STOCKS-Wall St ends up; defense, tech stocks a boost
* VIX volatility index gives up nearly all gains from last week
TORONTO Oct 19 Canada's main stock index recorded its highest close since June 2015 on Wednesday, as energy stocks jumped with oil prices after a big fall in U.S. crude stockpiles and higher gold prices boosted miners of the precious metal.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 88.24 points, or 0.60 percent, at 14,840.49. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
