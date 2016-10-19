TORONTO Oct 19 Canada's main stock index recorded its highest close since June 2015 on Wednesday, as energy stocks jumped with oil prices after a big fall in U.S. crude stockpiles and higher gold prices boosted miners of the precious metal.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 88.24 points, or 0.60 percent, at 14,840.49. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)