German rail operator affected by global cyber attack
BERLIN, May 13 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday its systems were infected by a global cyber attack that caused computer turmoil in nearly 100 countries.
TORONTO Oct 27 Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, led by the energy sector as oil rallied and a slew of oil and gas companies reported quarterly earnings, while financials also gained ground as bond yields rose.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 26.19 points, or 0.18 percent, at 14,833.75. Five of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)
TOKYO, May 13 Japan is leaning towards choosing the Aegis Ashore missile-defence system over another advanced system called Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD), government and ruling party sources said.