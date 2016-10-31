US STOCKS-Wall St opens higher as oil prices, defense stocks rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.33 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct (Updates to open)
TORONTO Oct 31 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Monday, as broad gains were canceled out as weaker oil prices weighed on energy stocks and by a slump in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc after a report its former executives are the focus of a U.S. criminal probe.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 2.11 points, or 0.01 percent, at 14,787.40. It gained 0.4 percent in October. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.33 pct, Nasdaq 0.42 pct (Updates to open)
WASHINGTON, May 22 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by several major corporations to a Michigan law that retroactively changed the way businesses are taxed in the state, leading to $1 billion extra for government coffers.