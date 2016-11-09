BRIEF-Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth - CNBC
* Ford to slash global workforce by about 10 percent to boost profit growth amid $3 billion cost-cutting plan - CNBC, citing Dow Jones Further company coverage:
TORONTO Nov 9 Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Wednesday, led by energy producers, materials and financials, as investors saw Donald Trump's U.S. presidency favoring the oil sector and boosting economic growth.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 103.07 points, or 0.70 percent, at 14,759.91. Six of the index's 10 main industry groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith)
ZURICH, May 15 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, said it has cut its stake in the Swiss bank at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.