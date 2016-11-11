TORONTO Nov 11 Canada's main stock index tumbled the most in nearly two months on Friday as lower commodity prices pressured the shares of energy and mining companies, while financials and industrials also lost ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 188.84 points, or 1.28 percent, at 14,555.41. All of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)