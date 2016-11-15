BRIEF-Hemispherx Biopharma announces quarterly loss per share $0.11
* Hemispherx Biopharma announces financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2017
TORONTO Nov 15 Canada's benchmark stock index on Tuesday notched its biggest gain since September as energy shares tracked oil higher, while gold miners and defensive stocks pared some recent losses as investors weighed an uncertain outlook for U.S. economic policy.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 157.83 points, or 1.08 percent, at 14,756.28. Nine of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)
* 12 West Capital Management Lp reports 5.7 percent passive stake in Shake Shack Inc as of May 4 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2rafPcZ) Further company coverage: