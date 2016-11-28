MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO Nov 28 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Monday, weighed down by a drop in energy shares ahead of a key OPEC meeting and as insurers lost ground with a pullback in longer-dated bond yields.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 60.08 points, or 0.40 percent, at 15,015.36. Eight of its 10 main sectors fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; editing by Diane Craft)
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.