TORONTO Dec 6 Canada's benchmark stock index climbed to its highest close in 18 months on Tuesday as Bank of Montreal led financial shares higher on a strong earnings report, adding to recent strength for the sector triggered by higher bond yields.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 30.49 points, or 0.20 percent, at 15,125.66. Just three of the index's 10 main industry groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)