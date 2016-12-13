UPDATE 2-Audi says resolves dispute with dealers in China
* Deal smoothes way for Audi in world's No. 1 car market (Adds confirmation from Audi)
TORONTO Dec 13 Canada's main stock index rose to a fresh 19-month high on Tuesday, led by gains for heavyweight energy and banking stocks, while materials stocks weighed.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 97.57 points, or 0.64 percent, at 15,385.27. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Diane Craft)
RIYADH, May 20 A U.S.-Saudi arms deal to be signed on Saturday includes a pledge to assemble 150 Lockheed Martin Blackhawk helicopters in Saudi Arabia, an official statement about the deal said.