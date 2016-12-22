TORONTO Dec 22 Canada's benchmark stock index climbed for the sixth straight session on Thursday, led by energy and telecom shares, but stopped short of the 19-month high it posted last week before the Federal Reserve raised interest rates.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 29.34 points, or 0.19 percent, at 15,335.23. Just four of the index's 10 main industry groups ended higher. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)