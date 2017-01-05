TORONTO Jan 5 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Thursday, extending a 2017 rally into a third day as gold miners and other materials stocks jumped with higher commodity prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 69.83 points, or 0.45 percent, at 15,586.58. That is less than 100 points off its all-time high hit in September 2014. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)