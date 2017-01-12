TORONTO Jan 12 Canada's benchmark stock index fell on Thursday, pressured by losses for heavyweight financial and energy stocks as investors took some money off the table following solid gains since the U.S. presidential election.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 73.38 points, or 0.47 percent, at 15,418.16. Eight of the index's 10 main industry groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)