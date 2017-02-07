BRIEF-Founders Advantage reports qtrly diluted loss per share of $0.04
* Founders Advantage releases Q1 2017 results; investee revenues increase year over year, earnings reflect normal seasonality
TORONTO Feb 7 Canada's main stock index gained on Tuesday in a broad-based rally led by financial stocks, while shares of energy companies fell with lower oil prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 41.86 points, or 0.27 percent, at 15,498.80. The energy group, the only one of 10 sectors to fall, lost 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
May 30 Gold held steady early on Tuesday as easing Asian stock markets and geopolitical concerns helped the yellow metal hover close to one-month peaks. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,268.36 per ounce at 0105 GMT. * U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,267.80 an ounce * The euro came under pressure on Tuesday after a media report that Greece may forego its next bailout payment if creditors cannot strike a debt relief deal,