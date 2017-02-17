TORONTO Feb 17 Canada's benchmark stock index fell for the first day in nine on Friday as it pulled back from the previous day's record high, pressured by losses for its materials group as the prices of base and precious metals fell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 25.54 points, or 0.16 percent, at 15,838.63. Just four of the index's 10 main industry groups fell. (Reporting by Fergal Smith, editing by G Crosse)