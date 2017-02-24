TORONTO Feb 24 Canada's benchmark stock index slumped by the most in five months on Friday, in a broad-based retreat led by sharp falls in its heavily-weighted energy and financial sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 247.73 points, or 1.57 percent, at 15,533.47. It lost 1.9 percent over the holiday-shortened week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)