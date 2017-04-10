BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Monday, with energy stocks leading broad gains as oil prices rose.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 63.66 points, or 0.41 percent, at 15,730.79. Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results