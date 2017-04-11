BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
TORONTO, April 11 Canada's main stock index ended slightly lower on Tuesday as financial stocks weighed, while a flight to safety boosted gold prices and helped miners and as shares of Bombardier Inc jumped on reports it and Siemens were discussing a merger of rail operations.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 3.68 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,727.11. Half of its 10 main sectors fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results