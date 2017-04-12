BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, April 12 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Wednesday, weighed down by losses among its heavyweight financial and natural resource sectors, while BlackBerry Ltd surged after a favorable arbitration ruling.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 78.71 points, or 0.50 percent, at 15,648.40. Half of its 10 main industry groups fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results