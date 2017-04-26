BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, April 26 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, pressured by a plunge in the shares of mortgage lender Home Capital Group Inc and investor worries about Canada's trade relationship with the United States.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 95.65 points, or 0.61 percent, at 15,649.54. Five of the index's 10 main groups ended lower. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Diane Craft)
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results