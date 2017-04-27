British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
TORONTO, April 27 Canada's main stock index fell nearly 1 percent on Thursday to its lowest since the beginning of April, dragged down by heavyweight banking and resources shares.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index finished the session down 143.07 points, or 0.91 percent, at 15,506.47. Of the index's 10 main groups seven were in negative territory. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by James Dalgleish)
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.