TORONTO May 4 Canada's main stock index fell almost 1 percent on Thursday, weighed down by heavy losses among energy and mining stocks as oil prices plunged and gold and copper prices also fell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 146.44 points, or 0.94 percent, at 15,396.70. The energy group lost 3 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Nick Zieminski)